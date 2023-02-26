Ghanga Kabaddi Club wins tourney

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 25

The teams of Ghanga Kabaddi Club and Ghall Kalan emerged winners and runners up in the Narangwal Kabaddi Cup Tournament that concluded at Govind National College in Narangwal village near here today. The teams won cash prizes worth Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 51,000, respectively. Bikka Chhatar and Balkaran Kalian emerged best raiders, whereas Gurwinder Ghanga and Pamma Maholi were recognised as the best stoppers.