Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: To promote the habit of using recyclable waste to create beautiful crafts and to reduce waste generation, fine arts club , eco club and NSS wing of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar organised a Workshop on “Blooming Brushes for Environment” on October 13, 2023. Resource person Bably S Singh while interacting with students said creating art on these issues helps them feel connected to the environment.

Guru Nanak Int’l Public School

The pre-primary wing of Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, organised an inter-section quiz contest for students of Class I. More than 100 students took part in six different rounds — rapid fire, mental ability, riddles, complete the tag line, make words from the given letter and complete the pattern. Principal of the school Gurmant Kaur Gill appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

