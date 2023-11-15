Tribune News Service

Two students of MEd semester four of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, bagged university positions in the examinations. According to the college authorities, “Jaskiran Kaur with 1798 marks out of 2000 bagged 1st position in the Panjab University merit list. Kiranpreet Kaur with 1772 marks secured fourth position in the University Merit List and stood second in the College. Himanshu with 1738 marks stood third in the College.” College Governing Council members congratulated the students, principal and faculty on this achievement.

School notes

Children’s day celebrated

Spring Dale Public School celebrated Children’s Day with vigour and enthusiasm. The programme began with a special assembly comprising speeches, patriotic poems and songs presented by students on the life of their favourite Jawaharlal Nehru. The campus reverberated with the joyous laughter and smiles of the students and spread happiness all around. The tiny tots of K1 to class two enjoyed a picnic party and danced to the tunes of music. The students enjoyed delicious nutritious snacks and sweets. They enjoyed the games like passing the parcel and trampoline and expressed their happiness by tapping their feet to the beats of music.

