GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 20

Tall claims are made about the ‘model’ concepts being brought in government schools of Punjab by the AAP government but the reality presents a different picture. A visit to Government High School, Salem Tabri, Nanak Nagar, reveals how much is to be done by the authorities for coming up with real ‘model schools’.

There has been no permanent principal for the last about 8-9 years. In 2019, a principal had come for just about six months. In the absence of a permanent principal, the school cries for attention though Devinder Gupta, school in-charge, claimed that there was no problem. But the reality looked different.

In the rainy season, wild grass and weeds cover the school ground, but the students play in these fields. “Snakes and mongoose are seen at times because this is all jungle. There is no gardener or any safai karamchari to clean the fields. We arrange funds from our own pockets to pay for cleanliness,” rued a teacher. At the same time, a student of class IX said that mosquito bites are normal in the grass as well as in the classrooms. “We do play here but are always scared in case we encounter any snake or mongoose,” said the student.

The condition of toilets in the school is pathetic. It has perhaps not been cleaned for months. Himmat (name changed), a student, said that the toilets stink and remain dirty but they are forced to use it as there is no other option. The condition of the toilets is enough to cause urinary tract infection (UTI) or other diseases.

A visit to the ‘library’ revealed that every other thing was being dumped conveniently here and it looked like hardly any child spent time to gain knowledge. One of the almirahs was stuffed with old books which were probably meant to be discarded.

There are 14 rooms in the school but after heavy rains, 4-5 rooms got damaged and started leaking but the students have to attend the classes there itself. The authorities claim to be receiving grants but looking at the condition of the school, one is forced to think as to where the grants are spent. The school caters to 550 students.

The school in-charge, however, said that he was not authorised to spend more as only the principal had the power. Still, teachers contributed from their own pockets for cleanliness. “How can we survive without the helping staff,” he said.