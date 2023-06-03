Ghudani native becomes legislator in Alberta; family felicitated by villagers

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 2

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations of this region of Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts felicitated Manjit Kaur Boparai of Ghudani Kalan village. Kaur is the grandmother of Parmeet Singh Boparai, who recently won the Assembly election from the Calgary-Falconridge constituency of Alberta in Canada.

Will help my fellow villagers In addition to the residents of my constituency, I am also committed to working for the better prospects of my fellow villagers who choose to explore their future in Alberta. Parmeet Singh Boparai, MLA, Alberta Legislative Assembly

The New Democratic Party’s (NDP) Boparai brought laurels to his family and village by unseating United Conservative Party’s (UCP) Devinder Toor in the election.

Boparai was earlier elected the head of the Dashmesh Cultural Centre and chairman of Khalsa School, Calgary, in recognition of his contributions for working for welfare of residents of his region, particularly of the Punjabi youth who have migrated to Alberta in search of greener pastures.

“In addition to the residents of my constituency, I am also committed to working for the better prospects of my fellow villagers who choose to explore their future in Alberta,” Boparai said, reiterating that his whole family was humbled and honoured to receive support from all sections of Calgary society, especially migrants from his native village of Ghudani Kalan and surrounding localities.

Born in the family of Balwinder Singh (father) and Kuljinder Kaur (mother) on May 27, 1984, Parneet Boparai completed his matriculation from Sant Isher Singh Senior Secondary School, Karamsar, before going to other cities of the state for higher studies.

He later shifted to Calgary after marrying Rupinder Kaur and remained associated with the activities of social and religious organisations of his region through the organisational setup of the NDP.

Three days after he was declared elected from the constituency, activists of various organisations, lead by sarpanch Harinder Pal Singh Honey, gathered to greet villagers and felicitate the eldest member of the family in recognition of Boparai’s contributions to the welfare of the community.