Ghungrana girl brings laurels in basketball

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 9

Nadar Kaur Dhillon of Ghungrana has brought laurels to the region by representing her country in ‘Basketball Without Borders’ held at Abu Dhabi recently.

The event was held in collaboration with the National Basketball Association, FIBA (International Basketball Association and Department of Culture and Tourism ( Abu Dhabi).

Nadar was chosen for the event based on her achievements in the past and outstanding performance at the recent Junior National Championship, held at Bangalore in January, and Khelo India in which she facilitated her state team bag gold medal. She was the highest scorer in the final match.

A student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, Nadar took up basketball as a hobby when she was 12 years old and now aspires to help Indian Basketball team qualify for Olympics.

“Not only qualification, but also India’s victory at Olympics is my dream and I am sure I will succeed,” Nadar said. She expressed gratitude to her coach Saloni and Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, for tailoring her skills in the game.