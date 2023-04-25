Ghungrana residents protest against police 'inaction' in hit-and-run case

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 24

Friends and relatives of a man killed in a road mishap organised a dharna in front of the Dehlon police station on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near here today to protest alleged inaction of the police in the hit-and-run case.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the owner and driver of the car that had run over Surinder Pal Singh of Ghungrana on April 14. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the PGI in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The police were also accused of apathy towards the aggrieved family members as they had failed to hand over the body of the victim after conducting an autopsy, two days after his death.

Dehlon SHO Parampal Singh said the process for the identification of the occupants of the car had been started on the basis of the information provided by the complainant and a team of cops had been deployed to receive the body of the deceased from the PGI.

The protesters, led by Jasvir Kaur, the wife of the deceased, alleged that the police had failed to identify the occupants of the car that had hit her husband at Pohir village on April 14.

“While we were busy with shifting my husband to the PGI for his treatment, the Dehlon police did not bother to trace the car involved in the accident. Even after two days of his death, my husband’s body has not been handed over to us for cremation,” Jasvir said, demanding strict action against erring officials.

The protesters said the police had registered a case only after a week of the accident, when the victim succumbed to his injuries.