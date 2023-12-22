Giaspura gas tragedy and floods kept officials on toes

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 21

The city was shaken up by the Giaspura gas tragedy in April, which resulted in the loss of 11 lives, including three minors. The cause of the tragedy has remained unclear to date. In July, floods affected several areas along the Sutlej River and Buddha Dariya, keeping administrative officials on high alert. Multiple strikes by clerical staff disrupted operations at the DC office and other government offices, inconveniencing residents. As in the previous year, overcharging at parking lots controlled by the district administration and Zila Parishad continued to be a problem.

A women mourns after her kin died in the Giaspura gas tragedy. File photo

The lows

Giaspura gas tragedy

This mishap took place on April 30, resulting in the unfortunate death of 11 people, including three minors. Allegedly, the cause of the death was inhalation of a toxic gas, which was suspected to have emanated from the sewer line. Following the incident, a magisterial inquiry was initiated, while the police too launched an investigation. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had constituted an eight-member fact-finding joint committee but its report was later rejected. Subsequently, the NGT formed a new joint committee to investigate the incident. The real cause of the tragedy remains unknown to this day.

Flood fury

Following persistent rainfall, the Sutlej and Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) experienced significant swelling, leading to floods in several parts of the district. The floods resulted in one fatality and caused widespread damage to paddy, a few bridges, roads and a number of properties. Areas of tehsils, including Samrala, Khanna and Payal, among others, were affected. Polluted water of Buddha Dariya overflowed and inundated fields in Khehra Bet village. Besides, it also flooded the slum area and streets of CMC Colony, New Vijay Nagar, Puneet Nagar and several other residential colonies along Tajpur Road. A bridge near Bhukhri village was washed away due to the strong flow of water in Buddha Dariya, while another bridge in Gaddowal village was damaged.

Strikes hit public

People faced many inconveniences at government offices due to various strikes by employees. After the arrest of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal by the Vigilance Bureau, the PCS officers, the DC Daftar Karamchari Union Punjab, Revenue Officials, and RTA office employees had observed mass leave for a few days. In November, the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union was on strike for nearly a month, adversely affecting services at the DC office and other government offices.

BDPOs face action

The Sidhwan Bet police recently registered a case against the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) of Sidhwan Bet. The BDPO was accused of accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe from the sarpanch of Baisami village. In a separate incident, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats suspended Khanna BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa for allegedly embezzling government funds.

Overcharging at parking lots in city

In January, MLA Gurpreet Gogi got an FIR registered against the parking contractor and three employees responsible for managing the district administration’s multi-level parking lot at the Mini Secretariat, accusing them of overcharging. Consequently, parking at this lot was made free of charge. Later, the district administration assigned the multi-level parking lot to a new contractor, but the problem of overcharging persisted. Additionally, the Zila Parishad did not take concrete measures to address the problem of overcharging at its parking lots in Books Market and near the Clock Tower.

The highs

Joint efforts thwart major breaches in water bodies

Due to a rise in water level after the incessant rainfall in July, water bodies experienced overflow at multiple points. The residents of nearby villages, along with the local administration, collaborated to prevent significant breaches along the Sutlej near Mattewara, Kasabad and other areas. “Thikri pehra” or night vigil in the villages helped in reinforcing the embankments and monitoring the flow of floodwater in the Doraha canal. MGNREGA workers were also mobilised to fill sandbags and place them along river banks. Additionally, officials claimed they had distributed dry ration kits, sanitary pads and tarpaulins in the flood-affected areas of the district.

Doorstep services

As part of the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ initiative, the administration deployed staff to visit houses of citizens to collect the necessary documents for the 43 services extended under the scheme. To schedule appointments, the people can use the dedicated helpline No. 1076. Citizen-centric services available to the people at their doorstep are include issuing of birth or death certificates, income certificates, affidavit attestation, inspection of revenue records, backward area certificates, demarcation of land, etc.

Panchayati land freed

Continuing its campaign to retrieve panchayati land from illegal possession, the district administration got three kanal of commercial land freed from illegal occupants in Balloke village in Ludhiana district recently. Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar led this drive. Income generated through the land is now slated to be spent on the development work in the village.

Saras Mela

Artisans from around 23 states displayed their products to demonstrate their artistic and culinary skills during the Saras Mela. It was organised at Punjab Agriculture University’s (PAU) Mela ground from October 27 to November 5. A total of 356 stalls were set up here during the event, according to officials. To entertain visitors, the administration had roped in famous singers for the event.

Farmers honoured

The district administration spread awareness against stubble burning. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik honoured over 30 progressive farmers who have accorded top priority to manage crop residue by making their villages stubble burning-free.

