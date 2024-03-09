Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Central pollution board too ‘fails’ to pinpoint culprits of 11 deaths

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 8

Nothing else but “faulty” sewer lines at houses of victims appeared to be the possible cause of the gas leak tragedy at Giaspura in Ludhiana last year.

It seems to be the crux of the fresh inquiry report submitted by the joint panel, comprising senior functionaries of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) into the Giaspura has leak tragedy.

In a 58-page report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the joint Central panel, comprising MoEF&CC Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF) Raja Ram Singh, CPCB Member Secretary, Bharat Kumar Sharma and Delhi IIT chemical engineering professor Sreedevi Upadhyayula, has found “faults” with the sewer lines at the houses of the victims without pinpointing any culprits of 11 lives lost in the tragedy.

The NGT was, however, yet to take up the report.

Earlier, the NGT had on October 13 last “rejected” the report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Chairman-led joint inquiry committee while terming it “not convincing” and had ordered a fresh independent probe into the sudden release of very high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30 last, which had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

Listing out the possible cause of gas leak, the joint committee reported that as there were no ventilating gullies in the main sewer line on affected sites, the toxic H2S sewer gas could have travelled into branch sewer connected to houdis (vents) of victims’ houses. “The same is supported by the fact that people on the opposite side of the affected roadside, where there is no houdi remained unaffected,” it said.

Further, the probe panel noted that this H2S gas from sewer could have diffused all night on April 29 from the houdis into the ground floor of the affected premises, which were closed and unventilated, through their domestic sewer pipes under the washbasin and adjacent to it, which were connected with the houdis directly (without any “P” or “O” seals, which prevent gas flow) and also into the houdi of the sewer branch of one of the victims’ place.

Producing elevation drawings of the houdis and their connection to the main sewer with manholes, the inquiry committee observed that the H2S being denser than air, and therefore, the ground floor of closed unventilated victims’ place could have turned into a toxic gas chamber with H2S gas concentration reaching dangerous levels by the early morning of April 30.

“In case of fatalities at one of the affected premises, the H2S being heavier accumulated near the houdis connected to sewer lines reached dangerous concentration. The persons when came in close proximity to houdis that were not properly covered inhaled H2S and fell down and further inhaled peak concentration at the floor level, resulting deaths, depending upon contact duration and victims’ immunity/ health conditions,” the NGT-appointed experts submitted while reasoning that a pet dog, which was tied with chain on the rooftop, was found safe and alive supported such possibilities.

Recommendations

To avoid such incidents in the future, the Central joint panel made following recommendations

The Municipal Corporation (MC) should develop SOPs for providing NOC, permitting houses’ connection to sewer line only with ‘P’ — or ‘O’ — seals or other suitable seals to prevent gas flow from sewer line, and also for maintenance of sewer, including desilting of sewer. Periodic monitoring shall be carried out by respective agencies.

The MC should ensure proper plumbing plan of households while sanctioning building plan and providing proper sewer/ water connections to households ensuring P-traps, S-traps and water seal to avoid flow of sewer gas into houdis or houses.

The MC should spread awareness among local people about such plumbing practices and also benefits of P, S traps and water seal. It shall be ensured no houses/ premises have sewer connections without such plumbing connections.

Separate stormwater drainage systems need to be designed and constructed so that load of sewer lines will be minimised. Schemes for proper augmentation of sewerage network should be taken up to meet present and future wastewater load as per manual of the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO).

Industrial units located upstream of manholes of branch sewer (from sampled location), where high concentrations of Fe, Cu, Cr and Ni were observed, should be regularly inspected by the PPCB, ensuring that wastewater/ sludge from such units are not disposed of into the sewer.

The PPCB should also ensure that industrial units which are members of the CETP should have storage tanks with adequate capacities and their lifting frequency should commensurate with the storage capacity.

The MC shall provide vent/ ventilation shaft at appropriate safe locations in sewer pipelines as per manual of the CPHEEO to avoid accumulation of gas in sewer lines.

The civic body should monitor concentration of H2S and CH4 gases in sewer lines at regular intervals in the city.

PPCB gave ‘clean chit to polluting industries

The eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, had concluded in its report, which had earlier been “rejected” by the NGT, that actual causes of the incident are “very difficult” to establish, while giving a “clean chit” to the polluting industries on the ground that “no polluting industry was responsible for the incident”.

The PPCB had submitted the 397-page voluminous report to the NGT on October 11 last, after conducting the inquiry for over five months.

NGT took suo motu notice

Taking a suo motu notice of the incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by the then chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising then judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 last ordered to constitute the panel to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30.

Taking up the matter on October 13 last, the NGT Principal bench, headed by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil, had said the report had attributed the gas leak to the escape of gases from the sewer line, which “does not appear to be convincing”.

NGT ordered fresh probe

The NGT had ordered a fresh probe, saying: “We are of the opinion that a fresh report by an independent committee is required to be obtained as the issue is very serious wherein an incident of gas leak has caused death of as many as 11 persons. The possibility of a repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of the gas leak and to fix the responsibility.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution