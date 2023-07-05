Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

PTI

Ludhiana, July 4

A magisterial probe into the Giaspura gas tragedy, which claimed 11 lives in April, has found no one responsible for the incident.

A report submitted by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harjinder Singh to the fact-finding committee blamed no one directly for the incident.

Singh said: “No one, including various departments, are directly responsible as it needs in-depth scrutiny and analysis by various agencies.”

On April 30 this year, 11 persons, including three children, had died after inhaling toxic gas that emanated from a sewer in the Giaspura locality of Ludhiana. Later, a NDRF team had detected high levels of hydrogen sulphide in the area.

During the probe, various agencies as well as people were contacted, the SDM said.

The report mentioned that the MC, Ludhiana, has said there was no blockage of sewer at the time of the incident and the Punjab Pollution Control Board ruled out any chemical discharge on that day.

The report also mentioned that the sewer connection made by Goyal Karyana store, near which the tragedy occurred, was in an unscientific manner which could have caused the reverse ventilation of hydrogen sulphide.

The owner of the shop, his wife and mother were among those who died on that fateful day.

The report stated that the fatalities were concentrated only in a small area and not the whole locality. The report was submitted to Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik last Friday, Singh said.