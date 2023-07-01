Giaspura gas tragedy: NGT committee holds third meeting to finalise probe report

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

The fact-finding committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) conducted its third meeting to finalise the report on the ongoing investigation into the Giaspura gas tragedy. The incident, which occurred on April 30, resulted in the deaths of 11 persons, including three children, allegedly due to inhalation of toxic gas.

During the meeting with officials from different departments, committee members discussed the final reports prepared by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), and police regarding the tragedy. Results of the viscera test reports, which determine the cause of death, are currently pending.

Following the incident, MC officials had previously stated that the sewer lines were not blocked and were regularly maintained. An official stated that the committee was expected to promptly submit its report to the NGT.

After the gas tragedy, the NGT took suo motu cognisance and constituted an eight-member joint committee to conduct a fact-finding investigation. The committee, led by the Chairman of the PPCB, was instructed to submit its probe report to the Tribunal by June 30.

It is worth noting that on May 8, the committee members visited the site of the tragedy in Giaspura, where they recorded statements from survivors, rescuers and eyewitnesses who shared their accounts.

Additionally, the committee collected recordings of various viral videos related to the incident. The committee members held their second meeting on June 23 at a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk.