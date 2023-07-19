Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 18

The histopathology examination of the deceased in the Giaspura gas leak tragedy has revealed that the deaths were caused due to acute tubular necrosis and intense congestion of lungs, which were suggestive of inhalation poisoning.

Reports still awaited The histopathology of the viscera was conducted at GMC Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Reports of chemical analysis of the viscera were still awaited from the State Chemical Laboratory in Kharar.

It has been informed by the committee of officers from multiple departments, led by SDM (West) Harjinder Singh, which was constituted by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik to conduct a magisterial probe into the incident.

The sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30 had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and left four injured.

The committee of officers, led by SDM (West) and comprising officials concerned of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), Deputy Director (Factories) and the Police Commissionerate, in its report submitted to the DC, a copy of which is with The Tribune, has submitted that only two of the total 11 histopathology reports have been received so far from the GMC in Patiala, which have found acute tubular necrosis and intense congestion of lungs in the viscera. This, the reports said, was suggestive of inhalation poisoning.

Earlier, the post-mortem examination of the bodies conducted by a board of doctors at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana had reported that poisoning due to toxic gas inhalation was the cause of deaths. However, the type of poisoning could only be ascertained after chemical examination of the viscera, the autopsy reports had said.

Meanwhile, a technical committee, constituted by the DC, has reported that the buildings in which the deceased were staying had little or no provision of cross-ventilation.

The committee, comprising executive engineers of the Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and operation and maintenance cell of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has observed that washrooms neither had vent pipes or exhaust fans.

“One drainage vent was found inside the residential room of a building, which should not had been there,” the panel said while submitting that the buildings were congested.

The technical experts have recommended that the buildings should have provisions for proper cross- ventilation to avoid any possibility of suffocation, exhaust fans and vent pipes in washrooms to discharge gases, and road gullies or vent shafts on all manholes in the affected area to ensure that sewer gases, which were formed inside sewer pipes, were discharged through the road gullies.

The committee has submitted its report to the SDM (West), who has forwarded the same to the DC, for further dispatch to the fact-finding committee, headed by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), to conduct a final probe into the incident.

The technical experts had visited the affected area and had inspected all three ill-fated buildings where the victims were staying before preparing its report.