Giaspura resident killed, his friend injured after altercation

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, June 19

A Giaspura resident was killed and his friend injured when they were attacked by a group of 14-15 people of Makkar colony in Giaspura today morning. A case has been registered against the alleged accused under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Sahnewal police station. No arrests have been made so far.

The deceased has been identified as Ansh Kumar Lalu (21), a resident of Makkar Colony. A case under the Arms Act had already been registered against him at the Sahnewal police station in January. Injured Mohit Kumar was taken to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and later discharged.

Alleged accused Balwant, a resident of the same colony, along with 14 to 15 of his companions, scuffled with the deceased and his friend yesterday night in a drunken state.

On the pretext of arriving at a compromise with the other party, Balwant and his friends cleverly invited the victim and his companions at 10 am in the morning. Rather than arriving at a compromise, the accused attacked Ansh with sharp weapons. He was attacked on the forehead and back. The attackers also cut his finger on the left hand and killed him mercilessly. They also attacked his friend Mohit Kumar.

Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Boparai said the victim was killed on the spot.

“The body was taken into custody and sent for an autopsy which shall be conducted tomorrow, after which it shall be handed over to the kin. A case has been registered against Balwant and his 14 companions at the Sahnewal police station. We have collected CCTV footage from various spots and very soon the accused shall be in the police net,” the SHO said.