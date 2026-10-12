Giaspura stretch in Ludhiana plagued by sewage overflow, waterlogging

A 1-km stretch of the service road from Monte Carlo towards SPS Hospital in the Giaspura area continues to trouble commuters, with sewage overflowing from manholes and accumulating on the road whenever it rains.

The problem has persisted for years, causing traffic snarls and making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to cross the stretch.

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Commuters said even a brief spell of rain left the road covered with dirty water, forcing motorists to drive cautiously through the flooded stretch. The situation becomes particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians who struggle to cross the road without getting drenched in sewage water.

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The waterlogging also slows traffic movement, leading to long queues of vehicles on the busy road. The foul smell emanating from the stagnant water adds to the inconvenience of commuters, shopkeepers and roadside vendors. The stretch connects several industrial units to the city and provides access to SPS Hospital. The recurring problem has drawn complaints from residents and industrialists in the past as well, with concerns over damaged road, potholes and sewage overflow being raised repeatedly.

Ramesh, a roadside vendor, said sewage from manholes frequently flowed onto the road, making it difficult for people to cross the stretch.

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“Manholes maintained by the Municipal Corporation often overflow, and the water spreads across the road. Industrial units are also situated along the stretch. Whenever the water flows back, a foul smell fills the area, making it difficult for commuters to cross the road and even for us to stand at our stalls,” he said.

Area residents have also raised the issue of inadequate sewerage system along the road. Commuters said the problem was not limited to rainwater accumulation, as the black water appeared to contain sewage. They added that the authorities needed to identify the cause of the recurring sewage overflow and ensure that sewerage functioned properly. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal blamed the alleged discharge of industrial effluents for the recurring problem. He said the stretch had been facing the issue for seven to eight years and accused the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of failing to find a permanent solution.

“Whenever it rains, the stretch gets submerged in black water. The problem has continued for seven to eight years, but the authorities have failed to resolve it. This reflects a complete failure on the part of the PPCB, MC and NHAI,” Grewal added.

PPCB chief RK Rattra said, “I have deployed a team to check the issue thoroughly and submit a report in this regard. Required action will be taken accordingly after the report is received.”