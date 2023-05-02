Giaspura toxic leak incident: Wrong to vilify industrialists without evidence, says CICU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) has demanded that local industrialists of the region must not be harassed by the government until the guilty have been found for the Giaspura gas leak tragedy, which claimed 11 lives yesterday. Industrialists have also demanded a design audit of the city’s sewerage system to establish the cause of leakage.

Paying homage to the 11 people who lost their lives in the incident, CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said the involvement of any stakeholder of the local industry in the incident had been not proven yet and that traders should not harassed until the cause of the tragedy has been established.

“We will never stand with violators, but at the same time the local industry should not be vilified,” he added.

Other industrialists, including Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Satinderjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh, alleged that some of the government departments were already targeting the local industry for the mishap.