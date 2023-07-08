GIASPURA TRAGEDY: CSIR also blames industrial effluent discharge for gas leak

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 7

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has also blamed the discharge of industrial effluents into the main sewer lines as the main cause behind formation of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas, the leakage of which from a roadside manhole at Giaspura here on April 30, had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family.

The report comes after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had also concluded that the industrial effluent discharge had formed H2S gas that turned fatal.

The CSIR made this finding in its report submitted to the fact-finding committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which was conducting a final probe into the major tragedy.

In its report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the Union Ministry of Science and Technology’s body has noted that sudden acidification of sewer contents (for instance, through the shock discharge of acidic effluent from any electroplating unit in the area) could cause a surge in H2S levels.

“To determine if this might have been the cause, the ICP analysis of trace elements and metals in the sewage samples may be carried out,” said Dr Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR.

“This correlates with the foul smell noted by some affected residents and the symptoms outlined by the medical specialist,” he said.

The report further stated that carbon monoxide cannot be ruled out as a secondary causal agent, which was colourless and often found in sewer gas compositions.

“Based on the hypothesis that H2S is the primary causal agent, a frontline response of neutralising the H2S with appropriately diluted caustic soda had been advised. This appeared to be working based on feedback from the team on the ground, as ambient H2S levels had fallen sharply after the caustic treatment,” the report revealed.

The CSIR reported that unlike H2S, there was no way of neutralising CO.