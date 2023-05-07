Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 6

After the recent Giaspura gas tragedy, in which 11 persons, including three children, died allegedly due to inhaling toxic gas, environmentalists are urging the state government to frame a comprehensive policy for the protection of the environment and to establish an environment commission for the state.

Environmental activist Col Jasjit Singh Gill (retd) has suggested that the state government should establish a Punjab environment commission to take timely measures for the protection of the environment.

It was crucial to take exemplary action against those who were dumping untreated waste into sewers or water bodies and contaminating the environment with the harmful substances, he said.

Colonel Gill emphasised the need for making a comprehensive policy by the government to address issues related to air, water, noise, and soil pollution in the state. Currently, Rs 650 crore was being spent on the rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah, but no measures had been taken to curb the pollution caused by scattered dyeing, electroplating, steel, dairies and other units. The untreated industrial effluent was still being dumped into sewers and waterbodies without any fear of the law. Hence, there was a dire need for an environment commission to act against all such violations as the departments concerned had failed to do the needful.

Role of PPCB, MC too under scanner

The role of the PPCB and the civic body is also under scanner for allegedly ignoring many of the polluters for a long time.

“Colourful water is commonly seen releasing into the Buddha Nullah from outlets of common effluent treatment plants, a newly constructed 225 MLD sewerage treatment plant of the Jamalpur STP, and other outlets. But the authorities concerned such as the PPCB and the MC have failed to take concrete action in this regard. The untreated waste from dyeing units is being dumped into sewers without any check. It is a serious matter as polluted water from the nullah further flows into the Sutlej. The government must create a comprehensive policy to act against the violators who are polluting the air, water, and soil,” said Kapil Arora, president of Council of Engineers.

Col CM Lakhanpal (retd), a member of the Buddha Darya Action Front, raised concerns about erring industries that dispose of untreated waste in water bodies or MC sewers. He said the existing nexus of environmental crime occurring due to lust and greed must be demolished. “The dumping of dangerous chemical substances into the sewer, Buddha Darya and subsoil must be stopped. Let’s keep raising our common voices against such crimes against humanity and the environment,” he said.

He also emphasised that there should be no industry in residential areas. “Moreover, the industry located in mixed land use areas should not be given any extension,” he said.