 Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Local residents near the Giaspura gas leak site in Ludhiana. File



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 17

The committee of officers from multiple departments, led by SDM (West) Harjinder Singh, has recommended a sewer gas audit at various vulnerable locations across the city.

The recommendation was given in an inquiry report submitted to Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the DC had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30, which had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and left four injured.

She had constituted a committee of officers, led by SDM (West) and comprising officials concerned of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), Deputy Director (Factories) and the Police Commissionerate.

In its report submitted to the DC, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the magisterial probe has submitted that the Municipal Corporation should conduct the sewer gas audit using hi-tech sensors and regular check for any presence of heavy metals in areas with high concentration of industries.

It also suggested that the first responders should be imparted training for handling gas leak disasters with provision of adequate supporting equipment such as gas masks, oxygen cylinders and kits for gas detection.

“A public advisory on understanding/detecting symptoms of presence of bodily toxins and adequate emergency response training must be taken up,” the panel advised.

The committee also recommended immediate snapping of illegal sewer connections to allow proper and adequate flow in sewers as per the design standards and prevent blockage/deposition of any kind of matter in the sewer lines.

“The PPCB should keep a close watch on proliferation of illegal industries operating without requisite approvals and take action in a timely manner,” the magisterial inquiry underlined.

It further suggested setting up of a special disaster management team in the civic body to handle various chemical and gas leakage disasters.

The panel also advised a detailed audit of water consumption and wastewater treatment by various types of industries jointly by the PPCB and the MC to ensure regulatory action wherever warranted.

“Proper plumbing systems should be adopted in households/buildings, proper sewer connections should be taken with proper water seal traps, and proper vent pipes/ exhaust fans should be installed for a proper ventilation system,” it recommended.

The inquiry report suggested that no new connection or enhancement of existing connection should be allowed by the MC. “The civic body should not grant any new connection or enhancement of existing connections to municipal sewer for discharge of industrial effluents,” it recommended.

The panel suggested that effective waste management practices can help minimise hydrogen sulphide (H2S) formation. “It includes preventing the build-up of organic matter, controlling BOD and COD levels and implementing strategies to reduce the entry of organic waste into sewer systems,” it advised.

The report also said the regular maintenance and inspection of sewer systems, wastewater treatment facilities and associated equipment were critical to identify and address potential sources of H2S leakage. “It includes checking for damage, loose connections or blockages that can contribute to gas escape,” it submitted.

The committee further said a comprehensive monitoring system should be implemented to continuously measure H2S levels in vulnerable areas. “It can include the use of gas detectors or sensors that provide real-time data on gas concentrations,” it said while asserting that regular monitoring would allow the early detection of H2S leakage and ensure timely response to mitigate risks and losses involved.

It added that adequate ventilation was crucial in areas where H2S may accumulate such as confined spaces, sewer systems or wastewater treatment plants. “Properly designed and functional ventilation systems should be installed to ensure the continuous exchange of air and prevent the build-up of H2S gas,” the report mentioned while attributing recommendations to suggestions received from various agencies involved in the matter.

