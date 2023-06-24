Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

In order to probe the Giaspura gas tragedy, which resulted in the unfortunate deaths of 11 persons, including three children, allegedly due to inhalation of toxic gas on April 30, a fact-finding committee established by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) convened a meeting with officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the Municipal Corporation and others on Friday. The meeting took place at a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk where they reviewed the findings obtained thus far from these departments. The committee will submit the final report to the NGT.

According to sources, the discussions were held on the observations which came to light during the investigation so far. The panel members also discussed the reports pertaining to the samples that were collected from the tragedy site for testing. A source said the results of the viscera test, which aims to determine the cause of death, are currently pending. The committee is likely to conduct another meeting by the end of this month as per the information.

After the gas tragedy, the NGT had taken suo-moto cognisance and constituted the eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by PPCB chairman Dr Adrash Pal Vig, which is required to submit its probe report to the Tribunal by June 30.

On May 8, the committee members had visited the tragedy site in Giaspura wherein they had also recorded the statements of survivors, rescuers, and eyewitnesses who shared their accounts with them. Additionally, the committee had taken recordings of various viral videos related to the incident.