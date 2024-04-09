Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 8

As one year of the Giaspura gas tragedy is going to be completed soon, Gaurav Goyal, a survivor, said they were still awaiting justice. He expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted so far, emphasising the need to uncover the truth and apprehend actual culprits.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 30, 2023, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 persons, including three minors, and injuring four others allegedly due to toxic gas inhalation. Area residents remained in shock and unaware of the truth behind the major tragedy.

Gaurav, aged 37, said he lost three family members — his mother Kamlesh Goyal, younger brother Sourav Goyal and Sourav’s wife Preeti Goyal — in the tragedy.

He said Sourav and Preeti’s son, Yug, who was just seven months old at the time of the incident, was currently staying with his maternal grandparents.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Gaurav Goyal said while compensation had been received, justice remained elusive. Despite multiple speculations about events of that day, the true cause of the incident remains unclear and perpetrators are yet to be apprehended. He stressed the importance of uncovering the truth behind the gas tragedy, particularly since 11 lives were lost, including those of his family members and neighbours.

Gaurav, who runs a grocery store, recounted the foul odour in the area at the time of the tragedy, which rendered him unconscious till he regained consciousness in the hospital.

He said despite multiple inquiries, actual reasons behind the tragedy remain uncertain, leading to his dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation. He reiterated his demand for justice.

Abhishek, a resident staying near the tragedy site, echoed similar sentiments, expressing frustration over lack of action to identify actual culprits so far. Air pollution remains a common problem even after the incident. There is a dire need to identify the culprits behind the tragedy so that such incidents can be averted in the future.

Following the gas tragedy, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had formed an eight-member joint committee to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry. However, in October 2023, the NGT rejected findings of the initial report and formed a new committee for an independent investigation.

In March 2024, the NGT concluded the case while requesting a fresh report on a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) run by a private firm in the area from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

