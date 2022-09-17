Gidharwindi school girls win volleyball title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 16

Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Gidharwindi, beat Oxfor School, Payal, to lift the winners’ trophy in volleyball (girls U-17) during the ongoing district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, being organised at different venues on Friday. Guru Nanak Stadium Academy secured third position.

In basketball (boys), Garden Valley International School beat SAN Jain School 29-27; Ludhiana Basketball Academy defeated Nav Bharti Public School 59-36; DGSG Club drubbed International Public School 40-8 and DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, overpowered Doraha Public School, Doraha, 26-19 to secure berths in the semifinals.

In the girls’ section (basketball), Guru Nanak Club trounced International Public School 34-18 and Doraha Public School, Doraha, outplayed Mata Maha Devi School 40-12 to set up the title clash.