Gill constituency: AAP, SAD, SSM make contest multi-cornered in rural segment

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 27

It’s bureaucrat versus bureaucrat in Gill, which was carved out as an independent Assembly constituency following delimitation in 2009. Gill, which is Ludhiana district’s biggest segment, has 2,68,759 voters, including 1,42,537 male, 1,26,213 female and nine third gender.

While the ruling Congress has reposed faith in its sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was contesting its maiden election from here, has fielded a retired IAS officer Sucha Ram Ladhar. Vaid is also a retired IAS officer.

However, the main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) have made the contest a multi-cornered in this rural seat, which prior to its maiden election in 2012, was a part of Dakha, Qila Raipur and Ludhiana Rural (both since scrapped) segments.

In the past two Assembly elections held so far, the Congress and the SAD had won the seat one time each.

The AAP has re-nominated Jiwan Singh Sangowal, who was runner-up in 2017, the SAD with its new ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also reposed faith in its two-time former MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik, who had represented this seat in 2012 and Dakha in 2007. The newly-formed two farmers’ outfits the SSM, comprising 19 farm unions, including the one led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), formed by a Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, which have also forged an alliance, has fielded a new face Rajeev Kumar Lovely from here.

Vaid, 60, is seeking his re-election on the basis of his five-year performance and the promise of continuing the ongoing development of the area in future as well. Having been promoted from PCS to IAS, the former bureaucrat was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from here for the first time in 2017. He had also remained Deputy Commissioner of Moga besides serving on various other positions during his career. Sangowal, 57, is seeking votes on the promise of better basic civic amenities, education and health facilities. He said the people were fed up with the traditional parties and were eager to throw them out.

Shivalik, 66, is seeking votes on the basis of his past performance from 2012 to 2017 in Gill and 2007 to 2012 in Dakha. He said the people had seen the difference and would re-elect him to bring back development of the area. In his past four elections, Shivalik had won and lost two each from Dakha and Gill.

Ladhar, 63, who is supported by the BJP’s new alliance partners former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is raising the issues of neglect and backwardness of the constituency, which he claimed lacked in even basic civic amenities. A 1991-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, Ladhar had remained Deputy Commissioner of Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Mansa, besides serving as Divisional Commissioner of Ferozepur, Patiala, and Jalandhar, before being superannuated from the post of Financial Commissioner.

Lovely, 54, whose father Ajit Kumar was MLA from now scrapped Sidhwan Bet constituency in 1962, is seeking votes to save Punjab from the “clutches” of the traditional parties, whom he accused of not even providing basic civic amenities to the locals.

In 2017, Vaid, who was allotted ticket after much deliberations this time in the second list of the Congress party released on Tuesday night, had defeated Sangowal by a margin of 8,641 votes, by polling 67,927, accounting for 37.83 per cent vote share, against 59,286 votes, constituting 33.01 per cent of the total polled votes, secured by Sangowal. Shivalik had ended third with 46,476 votes, accounting for 25.88 per cent vote share. All other seven candidates, including BSP’s Bikker Singh, who had polled 3,455 votes, accounting for 1.92 per cent vote share, had lost their security deposits while 1,647 voters, constituting 0.92 per cent, had opted for “none of the above” (NOTA).

In 2012, Shivalik had trounced Congress heavyweight Malkiat Singh Dakha. This time, the voter count has registered an increase of 30,339 votes as compared to 2,38,420 listed in 2017.

Candidatespeak

The winners

Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Congress): 2017

Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD): 2012

We will save water, farming and youth of the state by ending the regime of freebies, create employment opportunities, check drug menace and rampant corruption. — Rajeev Kumar Lovely, SSM

I have brought huge grants for the public welfare during my stint. I will continue to serve the people in future as well. The opponents will not succeed in misleading voters. — Kuldeep Singh Vaid, CONGRESS MLA

Providing better basic civic amenities besides ramping up the education and health sectors top my agenda. People are eagerly waiting for the polling day to vote for the AAP to power in state. — Jiwan Singh Sangowal,BJP

My performance is in front of the people of my constituency. They are poised to elect me again for the overall development and welfare of all sections of society. — Darshan Singh Shivalik, SAD

Inclusion of residential colonies in MC limits, regularising illegal colonies, improving education, health infra, removing traffic snarls and giving thrust to rural sports will be ensured if the BJP is voted to power. — Sucha Ram Ladhar, BJP

