Gill Club make it to semis

Ludhiana, May 22
Gill Club, Ghawaddi, secured a berth in the semi-final in the senior section in the ongoing 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival.
OLYMPIAN PRITHIPAL SINGH HOCKEY FESTIVAL
In a keenly contested match against Dr Kuldeep Singh Club, Moga, Gill Club went down fighting 3-4. The match was decided through a tie-breaker after the two sides were tied 1-1 at the end of stipulated period. Despite the defeat, Gill Club, with two wins, topped their group to qualify for the semi-final.
Olympian remembered on 40th death anniversary
The organisers observed 40th death anniversary of hockey legend Prithipal Singh. They garlanded a life-size bust of the former Olympian installed at the stadium. Players, guests, spectators and organisers observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to the hockey star.
