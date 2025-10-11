Gill govt school girls, Kasabad boys emerge champs in baseball championship

Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSSS), Gill village, and Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kasabad village, emerged winners in the girls and boys sections, respectively, in the 12th Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Baseball Championship, held at the GSSSS, Gill village, near here. Ten teams in each section vied for top honours.

Advertisement

In the girls’ category, GSSSS, Gill, beat Baseball Coaching Centre, Mallah village, 14-9 to clinch the title in which Anamika and Gurpreet Kaur chipped in with two runs each while Priya and Gorvi accounted for one run each to steer their side to a record win. In the match to decide the third place, the GSSS, Kasabad, defeated the GSSS, Sangowal village, 12-4 to finish as second runners-up.

Advertisement

In the boys’ final, the GSSS, Kasabad, scrambled past DGSG Public School, Shimlapuri, 4-3. For the winning side, Yash and Manish scored a brace each to enable their team wrap up the title. In the match for the hard-line cup, Dasmesh Senior Secondary School, Dasmesh Nagar, outperformed DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch, 8-5 to secure the third position.

Advertisement

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and Harbir Singh Gill, president and general secretary, Punjab Baseball Association, respectively, gave away prizes to the winners.