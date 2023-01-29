Gill Road reconstruction: PAC alleges poor workmanship, demands probe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

Alleging poor workmanship in the reconstruction of Gill Road from Vishwakarma Chowk to the Municipal Corporation limits, Ludhiana (a part of the state highway), members of the public action committee (PAC) have sent a complaint to the Chief Minister and the Vigilance Bureau.

Complainants Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh alleged that cracks have started appearing on the surface of recently reconstructed portions of the road.

“Samples of road material were taken in the past too but the report has not been disclosed to date. Cracks have developed not only on the top surface but along the depth of the thickness of the road section at different locations also. We demand that a probe in the matter should be conducted,” they said.

Questions over the quality of the road were raised last year also when cracks had appeared on a reconstructed portion of the road. The project to reconstruct the road with the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) method has already missed the deadline.

“Also, no citizen information boards were installed to show the details of provisions and the cost of the project that is made mandatory by the state government to bring transparency in public works, here the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation is wilfully not providing the details under the RTI Act too,” the complainants said.

Project details not displayed: complainants

“No citizen information boards were installed to show details of provisions and cost of the road project. The engineering wing of the MC is not providing details under the RTI Act as well,” the complainants said.