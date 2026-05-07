Gill schoolgirls bat a thousand, clinch Ludhiana district baseball title

Power-packed performances, thrilling finishes and a showcase of young talent marked the opening day of the 13th Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Baseball Championship as the Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School (GGSSSS) of Gill village lifted the girl’s title in emphatic fashion.

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Organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association at the Gill school grounds, the championship saw eight teams battle for the crown. However, it was the hosts who rose above the rest with clinical precision and all-round dominance.

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The hosting Gill School set the tone early, blanking Dashmesh Senior Secondary School, Janta Nagar, 2-0, while Government Senior Secondary School, Sangowal, eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Gill Baseball Club. The Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, crushed Universal Convent International School, Lohara, 14-0. The closest contest of the day saw BCM Senior Secondary School Focal Point edge past Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School, Shimlapuri, 9-8.

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In the semifinals, Gill School turned on the heat, outplaying Guru Nanak International School 8-3 with Rupa and Harshdeep leading from the front. The second semifinal was a thriller, with BCM Focal Point holding their nerve to beat Sangowal 7-6, once again riding on the brillialance of Rupa and Gopi.

The final, however belonged entirely to Gill. In a commanding display, they dismantled BCM Focal Point 11-1 to lift the championship trophy amid loud cheers from the home crowd. Harshdeep Kaur, Rupa and Gursimar Kaur starred with two runs each, while Bittu and Aditi added finishing touches to a one-sided summit encounter.

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The tournament was inaugurated by Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president, Punjab Baseball Association, while prizes were distributed by secretary Harbir Singh Gill. The boys’ section of the championship kicked off with a mix of nail-biting finishes and dominant victories. Tweleve teams competed with several matches decided by a solitary run. The competition has now moved on to the semifinal stage, with BCM Focal Point set to take on the PM Shri School, Kasabad, while GGSG Public School will take on Dashmesh Senior Secondary School for a place in the final.