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Home / Ludhiana / Gill village schoolgirls strike gold in baseball, shine in judo

Gill village schoolgirls strike gold in baseball, shine in judo

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:31 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill village, came up with an impressive display by clinching two gold medals in baseball, besides bagging three silver and five bronze medals in judo at the district-level competitions.

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Competing in the 70th District School Games, the school’s U-17 and U-19 baseball teams emerged champion after registering emphatic victories against their opponents. The U-17 team opened its campaign with a 10-0 win over Government Senior Secondary School, Malla, and continued its dominant run by blanking BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, 10-0, in the semifinal. In the final, the Gill village girls defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Sangowal, 9-1 to bag the gold medal.

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The U-19 squad was equally impressive. It defeated BCM School, Focal Point, 10-0 in the semifinal before producing another commanding performance in the title clash, defeating Dashmesh Senior Secondary School, Dashmesh Nagar, 15-2 to secure the second gold medal for the school.

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The school’s judokas also made their presence felt by winning eight medals — three silver and five bronze. Principal Samriti Bhargav congratulated the medal winners and lauded their hard work and determination. She urged players to maintain the same level of commitment and prepare diligently for the forthcoming state-level competitions.

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