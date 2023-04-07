Girdawari: Officials enhance visits to assess damage to crop

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, April 6

In accordance with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s promise to ensure compensation for damage to the wheat crop before the Baisakhi festival, senior functionaries in the civil administration have enhanced field visits for expediting the process of the ongoing special girdawari in the region.

Surabhi Malik and Sanyam Aggarwal, the Deputy Commissioners of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts, respectively, have been monitoring the process for assessing the losses suffered by the farmers of various villages.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh, Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and Ludhiana (West) SDM Swati Tiwana supervised the assessment work being undertaken by special teams of Revenue and Agricultural officials at the localities identified for being affected by the heavy losses due to the recent unseasonal rains.

Kup Kalan, Jitwal, Ballewal, Barundi, Halwara, Bassian, Jhordan, Chhapar, Phallewal, Bhaini and Lohgarh were among the villages which were visited by the teams for the assessment of damage caused to the wheat crop.

SDM Harbans Singh said lambardars and office-bearers of civic bodies have been asked to act as a bridge between the administration and farmers.

“We have drafted a tour programme for undertaking the evaluation of damages caused to the crop at the identified villages. Teams have been advised to give prior information to residents so that they can be present during the girdawari,” the SDM said.