17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

A 17-year-old girl was arrested by the special task force (STF) for allegedly selling heroin. The STF claimed to have seized 220 gm of heroin from her scooter’s dickey.

According to the police, the girl was caught selling drugs to addicts outside her aunt’s house in Mundian Kalan on Sunday. Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of the STF, Ludhiana Range, said the girl, during interrogation, told the police that she had come to her aunt in the city for a job. She said she was supplying drugs to her aunt’s customers on her instructions.

The police said the cost of the seized heroin was about Rs 1.25 crore in the international market. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the girl and her aunt Salima Rani, alias Simmi, at the STF police station in Phase IV, Mohali. The police also recovered the scooter in which the drug was found. However, Salima Rani is at large.