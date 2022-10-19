Girl climbs atop water tank alleging police inaction in property dispute

Ludhiana, October 18
Alleging police inaction on a complaint with regard to a property dispute, a girl climbed atop a water tank at Sherpur chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday evening. The girl identified as Lovepreet Kaur claimed that the police failed to take any action on the complaint of her father Kuldeep Singh at Moti Nagar police station.
A large number of people also gathered at the spot. The cops from the Moti Nagar police had also reached the spot.
Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, Station House Officer, Moti Nagar police station, said girl’s father had filed a complaint regarding some shop of which they claim ownership. However, the management of gurdwara where this shop is located had also submitted a complaint as management is claiming that shop is owned by the gurdwara management and complainant is not the owner.
“Probe is pending on the complaint and both the parties are being listened. Action will be taken as per merit of the case. We are trying to convince the girl to come down safely,” added SHO Kapoor.
