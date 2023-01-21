Girl hurt by kite string out of danger, case registered

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 20

The Doraha girl, who got seriously injured by a kite string while returning from work on January 15, is stated to be out of danger. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unidentified accused at the Doraha police station.

According to Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra, a case under Sections 308, 188 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified person. “The police will now spare none. Raids are being conducted as a matter of routine and cases are being registered against culprits. The use of Chinese string is decreasing due to strict enforcement of the ban.

In the coming days its use will decrease further as awareness is being generated among people. Children too will be guided especially by visiting educational institutions and advising them against using the illegal thread,” the DSP added.

Shubhneet Kaur (20) was coming back from Mcdonald’s where she is employed when the kite string got entangled around her neck so badly that her neck began to bleed profusely. She was picked up from the place and taken to a private hospital at Doraha.

As her condition was serious, she was referred to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana. She had been fighting between life and death since the incident, but now she has been reported out of danger. Meanwhile, the girl has to undergo one or two surgeries. The financial condition of the family is poor as both Shubhneet and her brother are doing jobs as their father is no more.

Shubhneet is a BCom student at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, and is a promising girl. Staff and students of the college are now trying to arrange financial assistance for the family so that the medical expenses can be paid. They are also requesting Good Samaritans and NGOs to come forward to help the family in this hour of need.