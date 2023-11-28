Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

A 19-year-old girl allegedly ended her life on Monday afternoon. She allegedly jumped from the third floor of a factory in Gandhi Nagar Market where she was working. The deceased was identified as Neha, a resident of the New Vishnupuri area of the city.

After the incident, the police reached the place and started investigation. Her body was sent to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

According to information, she had started working at the factory a few days ago only. After the incident, her mobile phone was said to be missing. CCTV footage showed her standing on the factory roof before she allegedly jumped from there.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Division Number 4 police station, said they were investigating the matter. He said they said mobile phone of the victim was not found. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.