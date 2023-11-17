Girl sexually exploited by father, brother

Ludhiana, November 16
A girl was sexually exploited by her father and brother. On her complaint, the Khanna city police registered a case against the duo on Wednesday.
The victim told the police that her father and his brother had been sexually harassing her and they even threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals about the matter to anyone.
Theywere arrested yesterday. Later, both suspects were released on bail.
