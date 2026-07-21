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Home / Ludhiana / Girls dominate opening day of b’minton tourney in Ludhiana

Girls dominate opening day of b’minton tourney in Ludhiana

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Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:19 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Players in action during the district badminton championship being held at the Shastri Hall near the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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The top contenders asserted their dominance as the girls’ singles U-11 competition witnessed a series of one-sided encounters on the opening day of the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship being played at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday. More than 500 players across various categories are participating in the championship.

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Displaying superior skill, speed and court control, the winners wrapped up their matches in straight games to storm into the next round. Maanvi outclassed Prisha Mittal 15-3, 15-8, while Sunder Kaur Namdhari brushed aside Jesnoor Kaur 15-3, 15-2. Shatakshi Dhiman continued the trend of convincing victories, defeating Anima Singh 12-2, 15-2.

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Nitara Sharma also had little difficulty in overcoming Yeshnaa Kohli 15-3, 15-2. Avleen Kaur registered a comfortable 15-3, 15-6 win over Gauri Malhotra. Tania Dhiman defeated Sehar Pahwa 15-4, 15-6 to book her place in the second round.

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The most emphatic victory of the day came from Prabhnoor Kaur, who overwhelmed Talzmeen Kaur 15-0, 15-1 in a completely one-sided contest, underlining her credentials as a strong title contender.

Earlier, Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner and president of Badminton Association, Ludhiana, inaugurated the six-day tournament. Mohinder Singh Grewal, chairman of the association, vice presidents Vipin Dawar and Neeraj Mahajan, general secretary Sulbha Jindal, technical secretary Charanjit Singh, joint secretaries Mangat Rai Sharma and Punitinder Singh Grewal, along with executive members were present on the occasion.

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