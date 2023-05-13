Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 12

Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class X exams, the results of which were declared today. The Board has not released the merit list to avoid unhealthy competition.

Japsnimar Kaur Dhaliwal of DAV Public School in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, and Lochan Bhatiwada of KVM School scored 99.6% marks each. Kritika of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Vanshika of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, and Paramjit Singh Manko of Green Land Convent School, Dugri, scored 99% marks each.

Manya Jindal of BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, and Avanijyot Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, scored 98.8% marks each.

As soon as the results were announced, students and their parents wasted no time in visiting their respective schools in the city to celebrate their success.

(L-R): Lochan Bhatiwada, Japsnimar K Dhaliwal, Vanshika,

Lochan Bhatiwada

KVM School

99.6%

Aim: Keen interest in aerospace engineering

Japsnimar K Dhaliwal

DAV Public School

99.6%

Aim: Wants to be a doctor

Vanshika,

Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar

99%

Aim: To become a doctor