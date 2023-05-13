Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, May 12
Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class X exams, the results of which were declared today. The Board has not released the merit list to avoid unhealthy competition.
Japsnimar Kaur Dhaliwal of DAV Public School in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, and Lochan Bhatiwada of KVM School scored 99.6% marks each. Kritika of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Vanshika of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, and Paramjit Singh Manko of Green Land Convent School, Dugri, scored 99% marks each.
Manya Jindal of BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, and Avanijyot Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, scored 98.8% marks each.
As soon as the results were announced, students and their parents wasted no time in visiting their respective schools in the city to celebrate their success.
Lochan Bhatiwada
KVM School
99.6%
Aim: Keen interest in aerospace engineering
Japsnimar K Dhaliwal
DAV Public School
99.6%
Aim: Wants to be a doctor
Vanshika,
Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar
99%
Aim: To become a doctor
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...