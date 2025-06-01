DT
Home / Ludhiana / Girls rule the roost in academics, spend day with Malerkotla DC

Girls rule the roost in academics, spend day with Malerkotla DC

Girls ruled the roost in academics as almost all top positions in the classes X and XII board examination results were bagged by female students. While the trend was visible in academics and extracurricular activities at most educational institutions, it...
Our Correspondent
Malerkotla, Updated At : 05:28 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Toppers of government schools with Malerkotla DC S Viraj Tidke.
Girls ruled the roost in academics as almost all top positions in the classes X and XII board examination results were bagged by female students.

While the trend was visible in academics and extracurricular activities at most educational institutions, it was reinforced after the announcement of government school toppers of the Punjab School Education Board. Following the announcement, these students were given an opportunity to spend the day with Malerkotla’s Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police under the government’s ‘Ek Din DC/SSP De Sang’ initiative.

Deputy Commissioner S Viraj Tidke said Komalveer Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Hathan; Manjot Kaur of School of Eminence, Bagrian; and Asim Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Amargarh had been invited to spend a day with him and other senior functionaries of the district administration as a token of recognition of their excellence in academics.

Earlier, Class X toppers were accorded special treatment when they spent a day at the office of Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh.

Tags :
