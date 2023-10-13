Girls steal the show in PCS (J)

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

Following the declaration of the results of the PCS (Judicial) examination by the Punjab Public Service Commission, residents of Ludhiana have been filled with pride owing to the outstanding performances of the area’s female candidates.

Rachna Bhari

Rachna Bhari, a resident of Dholewal, Ludhiana, made the city proud by attaining second rank in the exam. She secured 619.33 marks out of 1050 marks in her third attempt. Her father Om Parkash is a retired Superintendent from the Department of Customs and Central Excise and husband Gagandeep Singh, an engineer. Gagandeep said her success is the result of her persistent and strenuous efforts.

Aanchal Dhir, a resident of Naya Mohalla near Lakkar Bazar, secured the third rank in the EWS category in her first attempt. Aanchal pursued her BA LLB degree at the Army Institute of Law in Mohali and later completed her LLM from Punjabi University, Patiala. She mentioned that she began her exam preparation during her fourth year of law degree.

Keyuri Kataria, who resides in Urban Estate Phase 1 of Dugri, achieved the 24th rank in her maiden attempt at the examination.

Keyuri's schooling took place at BCM Arya Model School in Ludhiana, where she pursued humanities. She completed her LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Keyuri dedicated three years to preparing for the examination, with unwavering support and encouragement from her family.

Riya Goyal

Riya Goyal, a resident of Basant Vihar, Jawaddi, secured the 40th rank in her first attempt at the examination. She did her BA LLB (Hons) from the National Law Institute University, Bhopal. She expressed her deep gratitude to her parents and friends for their consistent motivation and support. Her father Sanjay Goyal is working as an IT manager in a private firm and mother Sushma Goyal is working with LIC.

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Yogita of Galla Mandi area secured third rank in BC category. She credited her parents for her success. “Every member of my family, especially my mother and father had to make innumerable sacrifices for my success. I don’t have words to pay gratitude to those who contributed in transforming my dreams to a reality,” said Yogita thanking her mentor Anil Khanna, who helped her in preparing for the examination.

Before completing LLB from Panjab University Chandigarh, Yogita did her matriculation, senior secondary, BCom and M Com from DAV High School Ahmedgarh, Khalsa School for Girls Ahmedgarh, Khalsa College Ludhiana and Satish Chander Dhawan Government College Ludhiana respectively. — OC