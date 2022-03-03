Gitansh Khera helps Crease Masters log 11-run win over Blazing Dragons

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 2

Punjab Ranji player Gitansh Khera played a fine innings of 59 runs and helped Crease Masters beat Blazing Dragons by 11 runs in the ongoing 5th Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League being played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here today.

Batting first after winning the toss, Crease Masters made 87 runs for the loss of three wickets. Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman Gitansh Khera played the pivot role, scoring 59 runs, while Rameez made 17 runs.

Chasing the target, Blazing Dragons was restricted to 76 runs with Mohit and Nitish contributing 25 and 13 runs, respectively. For the winning side, Rishu captured three wickets for 11 runs and Varun grabbed one wicket for 18 runs.

Sukhmani XI bt 88 Rockers

In the second match, Sukhmani XI defeated 88 Rockers by seven wickets. The Rockers was bowled out for 53 runs in 8.2 overs, while Sukhmani XI achieved the target in 5.1 overs after losing three wickets.

For the winning side, Gautam Sikri excelled with bat and ball making 29 runs and scalping three wickets after conceding just five runs.

In other matches, Kundanite Strikers (151 for 2) beat Smashers (132 for 2) by 19 runs; KVM Bulls (165 for 4) beat KVM Lions (57 for 8) by 108 runs and Kundan Knight Riders (74 for 3) beat Shinning Willows (70 for 3) by seven wickets.