'Give farmers machinery to manage stubble'

Ludhiana, October 18
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU- Lakhowal) has warned the state government to make adequate arrangements for stubble management by providing machinery and equipment to farmers, failing which, if they resorted to stubble burning, the BKU would support them.
In a memorandum submitted to district authorities after a symbolic protest at the mini secretariat today, the BKU activists, led by senior vice-president Avtar Singh Mehlon, said in the wake of unseasonal rains, permissible moisture content in the paddy to be procured should be raised from 17 to 22 per cent and crop with discoloured grain should be also purchased by government agencies.
Making a case for special ‘girdawari’ and adequate compensation to farmers who had suffered losses because of disease or floods, the BKU demanded Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for such losses.
“Procurement agencies must be given strict instructions to purchase the entire cop of paddy without any condition and form J of the total purchase should be given to the producers without any delay,” the memorandum submitted by the BKU read.
Other demands raised by the protesting farmers included curbing the menace of stray cattle roaming on roads and streets, early release of subsidy on wheat seed, putting an end to exploitation by officials in tehsil offices and sand mining rights for land owners.
The BKU also asked the government to provide compensations for lands being acquired for roads and highways at market rates and to instruct sugar mill owners for the immediate payment of arrears of sugarcane to producers.
#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...