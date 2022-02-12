Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

Charanjit Singh Channi, chief ministerial face of the Congress, today campaigned for Kuldeep Vaid, party candidate from the Gill constituency. He attended a rally organised at Grain Market, Hambran Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Channi said he just got 111 days to work and during this time he made sure to work towards the welfare of the people, especially poor. He has made electricity up to 2 kilowatt free and electricity bills of those who were unable to pay their bills have been waived.

Sidelights Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, Channi said “Zhadu khada karna kalesh di jad hunda hai, kite iss nu khada na kar deyo” (Keeping a broom in a standing position leads to fights and dispute. Make sure you don’t make it win).

When Channi saw rush of people coming towards the stage, he asked policemen on duty to let them come near the stage and clear the way for them. “Nobody is going to shoot a bullet here, let them come,” he said, while striking a chord with the gathering of people.

Vaid, while welcoming Channi on stage, broke into a song and asked everyone to sing after him. He started, “Balle balle ho gayee hai, shava shava ho gayee hai.”

The AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal asks people to give one chance to him. He said people of Punjab have seen Captain and Badal and now one chance should be given to him. On the contrary, I say you have seen Captain, you have seen Badal and you have seen my 111 days and now give me five years and see the difference,” he said.

If the Congress comes to power, all-round development of Punjab will be done and studies of the students studying in government schools will be made free and scholarships for Scheduled Castes will continue and it will also be started for Backward Classes and for those belonging to poor families but are from the general category, because poor is poor, irrespective of caste and family he/she belong to. Poverty will be finished not only by giving free atta, dal but education also, which is essential to remove poverty from the root, Channi said.

“Kejriwal already wants water from Punjab and if the AAP comes to power, Punjab is sure to lose its water which is already scarce. Punjab belongs to Punjabis and outsiders should be kept out from here,” he said.

Kuldeep Vaid said people want to hear Channi and he is sure that Channi will do what nobody else has done till now.

