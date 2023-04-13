Giving 15-day ultimatum to govt, traders call off dharna

Ludhiana, April 12
After the intervention of Rakesh Kumar, the General Manager (GM) of the Industries Department here, the members of Janta Nagar Small-Scale Manufacturers Association called off their dharna today.
On the third consecutive day of their protest on Wednesday, the industrialists submitted a memorandum to the GM.
Jaswinder Singh Thukral, the president of the association, said 15 days’ ultimatum was given to the government for the redressal of their grievances, failing which they would intensify the agitation.
The industrialists said the deadline for shifting the factory units from mixed land use (MLU) areas expires in September and the government has not taken any decision to extend the deadline so far.
The protesters want that the government falls back on its insistence to have the units shifted and have the MLU areas declared as industrial zones instead.
