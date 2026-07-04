GLADA approves project layout for 12-acre commercial hub near Feroze Gandhi Market

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has approved the layout plan for a 12.39-acre commercial project near Feroze Gandhi Market, clearing the way for the development of 110 commercial units, including SCOs and shops, with dedicated parking, wide internal roads and supporting infrastructure on the Canal Colony land at Pakhowal Road.

Advertisement

According to the approved layout prepared by the Department of Town and Country Planning, Punjab, the commercial pocket will come up on a 12.39-acre site adjoining Feroze Gandhi Market, Mini Secretariat and Nehru Sidhant Kendra.

Advertisement

The plan provides for 110 commercial units, including 20 shop-cum-office (SCO) sites and 90 shops, along with parking, internal roads, a toilet block and space reserved for future development.

Advertisement

The layout earmarks nearly 30 per cent of the total land for commercial shops, while over 19 per cent has been reserved for parking. The project has been designed with separate entry and exit points, wide internal roads, pedestrian pavements and an 80-foot-wide proposed road to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Parking has been given special attention in the project. While the commercial complex requires 301 Equivalent Car Spaces (ECS), the approved layout provides 416 ECS, leaving adequate space for visitors and shoppers.

Advertisement

Besides the commercial area, the plan includes a chunk site spread over about 1.88 acres for future development. The existing police station has also been retained in the layout. Around 3.32 acres of land has been kept as a reserved area in compliance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and any development on this portion will depend on further approval from the Empowered Committee.

Officials said the approval of the layout is an important step towards the development of the commercial pocket.

With its location close to key government offices and one of Ludhiana’s established wholesale and retail markets, the project is expected to attract businesses and increase commercial activity in the area.

The layout has been prepared by the Department of Town and Country Planning, Punjab, and approved by GLADA, clearing the way for further stages of development, including planning, allotment and construction of the proposed commercial infrastructure.

Additional Chief Adminstration Vikas Heera said, “The plan has been approved and we are planning to come up with commercial hubs to sell the shops and units to generate more revenue for GLADA.”