GLADA carries out demolition drive in five illegal colonies

Ludhiana, September 21
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) today carried out a demolition drive in five illegal colonies on the directions of Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi.
Notices to developers of the unauthorised colonies had already been served under Section 39 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995 (amended-2014).
The special demolition team of GLADA officials comprising Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, Estate Officer (Regulatory), four sub-divisional engineers, three junior engineers, Duty Magistrate Manvir Kaur Sidhu, naib tehsildar, Sahnewal, with adequate police force, demolished internal development works, including under-construction roads, water and sewer lines and electricity poles, and pulled down other structures.
GLADA officials claimed that the entire demolition drive had been secretly planned by Chief Administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu to take the developers of illegal colonies by surprise. Colonies being carved out in three villages — Jaspal Bangar, Dharaur and Majara — were the centres of activity for the ‘operation demolition’.
Officials indicated that GLADA was planning more demolition drives in coming weeks to effectively curb the menace of proliferation of illegal and unlicensed colonies.
The GLADA Chief Administrator also made an appeal to the public to not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies as GLADA would not provide basic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections and street lights.
