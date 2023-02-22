GLADA cracks the whip; notices served on 5 flat owners

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 21

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has served notices for cancellation of allotment/eviction to five occupants of residential flats in the CRPF Colony in Dugri Phase I. The action follows a spate of complaints of misutilisation — commercial use, illegal construction and encroachments.

Copies of the final notices served on occupants of flat Nos. 2710, 2711, 2741, 2746-A and 2754 have been endorsed by the GLADA Estate Officer to the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, House Allotment Committee, Provincial Division, PWD/B&R and SDO, Building Branch, GLADA, to carry out further necessary action for the cancellation of allotment or eviction in case of unlawful possession.

The GLADA has also marked a copy of the letter to Executive Engineer of Model Town Division of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to disconnect the power supply of these flats for violation of terms and conditions of allotment.

GLADA officials said they had received numerous complaints of misutilisation in these residential flats of the CRPF Colony.

“A spot survey carried out by the field staff had reported that in two flats ‘kabari’ shops (resale of used/waste material) were operating, two flats were being used as a car wash centre and an office respectively, whereas another occupant of a flat had made encroachment on the government land adjoining the flat,” the officials said.

Last year in August, The Tribune had carried multiple stories to highlight the gross misutilisation in the residential flats of CRPF Colony where unlawful occupation of flats, commercial use in violation of terms and conditions of allotment and even sale/purchase of tenancy of the flats had become the order of the day.

GLADA authorities had also admitted that as many as 178 CRPF flats were under unlawful occupation. However, no mention of any action plan to get the flats vacated or evict the illegal occupants was then made.

GLADA had informed an applicant under the Right to Information Act in July 2022 that out of total 804 flats in the CRPF Colony, Dugri, 400 were allotted to 1984 riot victims under a government policy, 226 were allotted by the DC office on rent to government employees and 178 were under illegal occupation.

178 flats under illegal occupation

GLADA had informed an applicant under the Right to Information Act in July 2022 that out of total 804 flats in the CRPF Colony, Dugri, 400 were allotted to 1984 riot victims under a government policy, 226 were allotted by the DC office on rent to government employees and 178 were under illegal occupation.