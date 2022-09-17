GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, Sep 16

After dragging its feet for nearly three years, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has, at last, put its act together and taken action as per rules and regulations of allotment against allottees of low-income group (LIG) flats in Dugri, Phase 2, which were being used for commercial purposes.

Even as final notices were served to 107 allottees of LIG flats for illegal change of land use and conversion of residential flats into commercial establishments’ way back in 2019, no further action was taken till date by GLADA officials against these blatant violations. Senior officials, however, had indicated that an action plan to put an end to commercial use of residential flats was in pipeline and defaulting allottees would face the music for violations.

The Samaj Sewa Society, which spearheaded an agitation against GLADA for inaction against allottees of LIG flats, has been officially intimated (vide letter No. 3537 dated September 13, 2022) that out of total 123 LIG flats where commercial activity was being undertaken, allotment of 30 was cancelled.

Further, 14 allottees whose allotment was cancelled, were issued eviction notices while two others were served eviction orders by the competent authority.

GLADA officials had further intimated Sanjay Tewari, society president, that after show-cause notices were issued to allottees, many of them altogether stopped commercial activities in their respective flats and also filed affidavits to this effect.

Earlier, Samaj Sewa Society chief Tewari had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) and the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development (HUD), against the GLADA authorities for giving a long rope to defaulting allottees and closing their eyes to illegal change of land use and other violations in LIG flats.

Accordingly, GLADA officials said a copy of the ‘action taken report’ with regard to violations at LIG flats in Dugri was forwarded to senior officials of the HUD.