GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 31

Reiterating that the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority was committed to zero-tolerance policy for unlawful and illegal development, GLADA Chief Administrator Sagar Setia said a team of officials, led by District Town Planner (Regulatory) Mukesh Chadha, staff and officials of engineering and town planning wings, demolished three illegal colonies in Meharban and Kakka villages today.

The demolition team, accompanied by a duty magistrate and adequate police force, dismantled structures, dug up roads, streets and passages and removed other constructions comprising internal development works on the sites where illegal colonies were coming up.

Setia said the developers of unlicensed colonies failed to comply with notices served upon them to desist from violation of the PAPRA Act and continued their illegal construction activities even after intervention by the field staff of GLADA.

“After serving final notices for demolition, the team carried out the demolition drive with assistance from the Ludhiana police as well as officials of PSPCL and revenue departments,” said the GLADA chief.

Making it clear that GLADA would come down heavily on unscrupulous developers indulging in carving out illegal colonies with eyes on easy money by fleecing innocent people under the garb of offering cheaper plots in these unauthorised colonies, Setia said the GLADA would not provide any facility such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights, etc., in such unlawfully developed colonies.

He advised people not to fall in the trap of bogus developers and not to waste their hard-earned money for purchasing plots/properties in unlicensed and illegal colonies. In addition to denial of basic amenities and facilities to such illegal colonies, GLADA had also recommended to revenue officials for refusal to register sale deeds in all unauthorised (illegal) colonies. The PSPCL had already taken a policy decision not to issue any electricity connection to such colonies.

Don’t fall in trap of bogus developers: Setia

