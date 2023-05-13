GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 12

In the course of its ongoing concerted drive against illegal colonies in and around the city, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) today carried out a demolition operation in eight unlicensed colonies.

A team of GLADA officials, led by an Estate Officer, and accompanied by the officials of the engineering branch, carried out the demolition at Kakka Dhaula, Bhammian Kalan and Kuliewal villages on Tajpur Road on the periphery of city.

The demolition team dug up sewer and water lines, electric poles, manholes as well as streets and roads in these colonies.

GLADA Chief Administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said notices had been issued to developers as per the provisions of PAPRA but they had failed to carry out demolition on their own.