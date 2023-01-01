GLADA gets nod to get fresh design prepared

Tribune News Service

Though the work to construct the railway portion of the railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village here has already been going on for the past months, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is yet to float tenders to construct approaches for the ROB. The ROB is part of the Missing Link-2 project of GLADA.

According to an official of GLADA, the railway authorities had made a change in the project design due to which it was required for GLADA to take consultancy from RITES, Gurugram, for the construction of the ROB approaches. GLADA’s Executive Engineer Sandeep Kumar said the GLADA had got approval from the state government to get the fresh design prepared from RITES. The project work is to be done with the funds provided by the state government.

He said the RITES had been intimated about the government approval.

It was expected that drawings and estimate would be prepared by RITES within around one month. Once the design is finalised, the tenders would be floated to construct the ROB approaches.

Meanwhile, area residents want the GLADA to launch the work at the earliest as the project work was getting delayed for years. A member of the Samaj Sewa Society, Sanjay Tiwari, said: “The railway authorities are constructing the railway portion of the ROB under their jurisdiction. It is expected that the they would complete its work by March 2023. But GLADA is yet to start the work to construct the approaches for the ROB. We gave a memorandum to the GLADA authorities to construct the approaches for the ROB at the earliest otherwise the project would get delayed again.”

Notably, the land acquisition process for the Missing Link 2 project was started around 2010 but the project could not be completed to date. The GLADA had deposited around Rs 21 crore to the railways in 2018 for an estimated cost of the ROB that is a part of the Missing Link-2 project.

