GLADA initiates action against 43 buildings in South City

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) had served notices on 43 commercial buildings located on Ayali Khurd Road (Mahal Hospital road) in South City. Despite the issuance of the notices, the unauthorised constructions and commercial activities were not brought to a halt. Consequently, the process of cancelling residential building plans of illegal commercial constructions has now been initiated by GLADA.

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Acting under the directions of Hardeep Singh Mundian, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, and GLADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar, GLADA has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised and unplanned development, with special focus on illegal colonies and commercial establishments.

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The GLADA office has received multiple complaints regarding illegal commercial buildings in South City and adjoining areas of Ludhiana. Residents of licensed colonies and the public have been facing issues such as lack of parking space due to the violations.

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As per the sanctioned layout of Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Nagar, plots along the main South City road (Mahal Hospital road) were designated as residential. Most of the plot owners had obtained approval for residential plans from GLADA. However, a majority of them violated the norms by converting their properties into commercial establishments without approval from the competent authority.

GLADA has issued notices to all such commercial constructions on Ayali Khurd Road but despite this, illegal activities continued, prompting the authority to initiate cancellation of residential building plans. Officials stated that strict enforcement drives, including sealing of properties, will be launched in the coming weeks to curb mushrooming of illegal buildings at the initial stage.

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The GLADA Chief Administrator has appealed to the public to construct buildings strictly as per sanctioned plans and not to change their use from residential to commercial without prior approval. He emphasised that the list of approved and regularised colonies, along with sanctioned maps, is available on the official GLADA website and should be checked by prospective buyers before purchasing property.

Meanwhile, GLADA Additional Chief Administrator 3 Vikas Hira confirmed that besides demolition campaigns, the authority would take legal action against violators as per law. He reiterated that illegal constructions would be dealt with firmly to safeguard planned urban growth.