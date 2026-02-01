DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Ludhiana / GLADA issues 33 colony licences in 6 months to boost planned housing

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:17 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
To provide well-planned and secure housing facilities to the public, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), has made significant progress in regulating planned development and ensuring compliance under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPR Act), 1995. In the last six months, from July 2025 to January 2026, GLADA issued a total of 33 licences to various residential colonies in the Greater Ludhiana Area under the Act.

These licences aim to promote authorised, systematic and well-planned urban development.

Further, the Licensing Branch issued 15 Promoter Registration Certificates and 2 Estate Agent Registration Certificates during this period, reinforcing transparency and accountability in real estate transactions while safeguarding the interests of homebuyers. In addition to regulatory approvals, the Licensing Branch has actively pursued recovery of outstanding government dues, successfully recovering approximately Rs. 25 crore from defaulting colonisers during this period.

